Editor:
I read with interest your Squawkbox feature that appears in The Albany Herald daily. I used to laugh at some of the comments and shake my head at others, wondering if people are really that passionate about certain issues, especially the love for President Trump.
What I once found amusing, though, has turned to slightly questionable to now disturbing. It seems that a lot of contributors to your Squawkbox are using the forum to espouse very extreme ideological positions or to make thinly veiled threats at anyone who disagrees with their position. Some of the squawks that have been printed have had me thinking they should have been forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up ... and I can only assume you get far more disturbing ones that you don't print.
I would like to encourage readers of The Herald, and the public in general, all of whom claim they "love America" and want to see it "great again" to ease up on the rhetoric and, if you really love this country, make space in your narrow world view for different opinions. That's what this country was founded on, not on following any one person's or any political party's ideology.
I love reading the Squawkbox, but I feel uncomfortable reading what amounts to propaganda and threats against people with different opinions. Maybe as editor, you could be a little more selective in what squawks are printed. I'm sure I'm not alone in wanting to see the Squawkbox return to the fun feature that it has been in the past. If contributors don't want to be a little more selective in their discourse, maybe The Herald might consider doing away with it altogether.
That's just one man's opinion.
Will Johnson
Columbus