The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Joe Dent of Watson Spence in Albany on his reappointment by the Supreme Court of Georgia to serve on the Georgia Commission on Continuing Lawyer Competency.
All Georgians will benefit from Joe’s continued service on this board, which works with the State Bar of Georgia and the Institute of Continuing Legal Education to administer the required professional development of bar members by providing quality continuing legal education courses.
With his acceptance of this appointment, Joe again demonstrates his commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well as he begins a new term in this capacity of statewide professional leadership.
Sincerely,
Darrell Sutton
Atlanta
Darrell Sutton is president of the State Bar of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.