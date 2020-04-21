To the Editor:
The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Dougherty Judicial Circuit Public Defender Leisa G. Johnson on her appointment by Superior Court Chief Judge Willie Lockette to serve as judge of the Dougherty County Probate Court, succeeding the late Judge Nancy Stephenson.
Judge Johnson brings 31 years of legal experience, including the past 28 years as a member of the State Bar of Georgia, to her new position. She began her career in Maryland as an assistant county attorney and public defender and worked as an assistant district attorney in the Dougherty Circuit before her 2004 appointment as the circuit’s public defender.
By accepting this appointment, Judge Johnson continues to demonstrate her commitment to serving the public and the justice system. Her fellow members of the State Bar of Georgia wish her well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Darrell Sutton
Darrell Sutton is president of the State Bar of Georgia.
