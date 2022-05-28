Dear Editor:
Obviously, this country has a problem with gun violence. Just as obviously, restrictions on the ownership and use of firearms have created two entrenched citizen factions with viewpoints that cannot be reconciled. Even so, I think that there are some possible changes that may be somewhat acceptable to both sides.
Legislation that bans “ghost” guns and nothing else, should be acceptable.
Legislation that requires transaction records for sales of guns at gun shows, and nothing else, should also be acceptable.
To really have an impact on the recent mass shootings, there needs to be something further.
First of all, knowing that most criminal activity involves recidivists, we need legislation, or possibly a constitutional amendment, such that anyone convicted of a felony permanently waive any right to resist searches of their homes and persons by law enforcement officers, at any time, even if they have no warrant, and suspect that a known convicted felon has a firearm.
Secondly, this nation needs to rethink its approach to mental health institutions. Starting with Ronald Reagan, presidents of both parties have advanced the idea that “Community care for the mentally ill is better than institutional care, if it is properly funded.” This idea is wrong both in concept and in practice.
The plain truth is that there are some mentally ill persons who do not respond to any treatment that is now available. True, every year there are new drugs that help a few more people who are troubled. Some of those drugs, however, take many months to have an effect. Without long-term mental health institutions, these people now have no reasonable chance for some medications to take effect.
Even worse, in states where the federal government required that the state close most or all long-term mental hospitals, Georgia at the same time cut funding for every aspect of community mental health care. It seems that Georgia, when it heard “Community care for the mentally ill is better than institutional care, if it is properly funded,” never paid too much attention to the “properly funded” side of the equation.
The way that “properly funded” mental health treatment is interpreted in Georgia reminds me more than a little of the way that “separate, but equal” education was interpreted in Georgia prior to 1964.
The biggest result of Georgia’s decision to close its long-term mental health facilities has been to force a huge number of persons with mental illness into our jails and prisons, which have neither sufficiently trained staff nor budgets to deal with these people. A prison is expected and required to provide to each inmate the drugs that a doctor prescribes for that inmate. In at least one county close to Albany, if a sentenced prisoner requires any expensive medicine, the sheriff will release that prisoner immediately.
To summarize: (a) We need to make firearms a little harder to get by people who should not be able to buy them at all; (b) we need to create a way to more easily take firearms away from convicted felons, who should not have them at all; and (c) we need a tough-minded revisit to how we handle persons with mental health issues in Georgia, and recognize that some persons with mental illness cannot be safely and humanely dealt with without long-term mental health facilities.
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall is an Albany attorney.
