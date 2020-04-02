Although my quarantine is over on Tuesday, I will continue to follow CDC regulations. It has been very hard for me not going out and seeing about things in the district. My cellphone has become my office and link to the Capitol and my constituents. While I may not be in session, I am constantly getting updates and answering questions from the district. A large number of you wanted to know more about this virus, and I am passing along this information about COVID-19.
(1) The virus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule (DNA) covered by a protective layer of lipid (fat), which, when absorbed by the cells of the ocular, nasal or buccal mucosa, changes their genetic code. (2) Since the virus is not a living organism but a protein molecule, it is not killed, but decays on its own. The disintegration time depends on the temperature, humidity and type of material where it lies. (3) The virus is very fragile; the only thing that protects it is a thin outer layer of fat. That is why any soap or detergent is the best remedy, because the foam cuts the fat (that is why you have to rub so much, for 20 seconds or more, to make a lot of foam). By dissolving the fat layer, the protein molecule disperses and breaks down on its own. (4) Alcohol or any mixture with alcohol over 65% dissolves any fat, especially the external lipid layer of the virus.
Any mix with 1 part bleach and 5 parts water directly dissolves the protein, breaks it down from the inside. (5) The virus molecules remain very stable in external cold, or artificial as air conditioners in houses and cars they also need moisture to stay stable, and especially darkness. Therefore, dehumidified, dry, warm and bright environments will degrade it faster. (6) You have to wash your hands before and after touching mucosa, food, locks, knobs, switches, remote control, cell phone, watches, computers, desks, TV, etc. And when using the bathroom. Also keep your nails short so that the virus does not hide there.
I appreciate your input and feedback and encourage you to be positive. I encourage you to remember that Timothy1:7 says, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." You can always reach me by phone at (404) 656-5105 or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
