stephen owens.jpg

Stephen Owens

Georgia’s low-income students have performed measurably worse on state tests than their high-income classmates, and the distance between the two groups is greater in Georgia than almost every other state based on national comparisons. State lawmakers have an opportunity and a responsibility to do something about it, especially now that the pandemic has worsened the situation.

Georgia is one of only six states that does not provide additional funding to schools to educate students living in poverty, and our lawmakers’ inability to act is reflected in student outcomes. Thankfully, Georgia’s Senate passed Senate Resolution 650 establishing a committee to review the state’s education funding formula. The committee has met twice; the next meeting is slated for the 21st of October.

Stephen Owens is the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute’s senior K-12 education analyst.

Tags