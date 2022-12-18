What's more important? A political issue or a practical achievement?

All too often in today's Washington, representatives reach for rhetoric that scores a point or wins the Twitter battle but does little to actually improve peoples' lives. This week, however, pragmatism triumphed over partisanship. President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, a reasonable solution to a real problem that commanded major support from Republican lawmakers -- 12 in the Senate and 39 in the House.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

