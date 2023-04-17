steve roberts.jpg

Steve Roberts

Sound public policy depends on a careful calibration of competing interests, a weighing of values and variables. Good outcomes seldom come from slapping slogans on a complex problem or imposing ideological rigidities.

That’s the context in which the Biden administration has advanced a reasonable solution to a rare but highly inflammatory issue — the role of transgender athletes who were born male but want to compete in female sports.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

