steve roberts.jpg

Steve Roberts

After the 2020 election, Fox News was guilty of professional malpractice and ethical corruption. Faced with a choice — between telling viewers the truth about Donald Trump’s loss or feeding their fantasies with blatant lies — Fox favored profit over proof, income over integrity.

When Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch was deposed in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which claims it was defamed by those lies, he confessed his monetary motive: “It is not red or blue,” Murdoch said, “it is green.”

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated