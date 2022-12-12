What does 50 plus one equal? A lot more than 51.

The clear victory by Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s runoff election — which gives Democrats 51 seats in the Senate that convenes in January — has enormous practical, political and psychological implications. For starters, it makes life a whole lot easier for President Biden and his Senate allies, especially in their efforts to place more progressives in federal judgeships.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

