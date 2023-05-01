steve roberts.jpg

Roberts

For every action in politics, there is a reaction and here is proof: The Dobbs decision last June, repealing a national right to abortion, was a devastating blow to women personally, but a huge benefit to Democrats politically.

As President Biden formally announced his bid for a second term, his campaign slogan could be boiled down to four words: Fear Trump; favor Joe. And one of Biden’s best arguments — the single most tangible example of the stakes involved — is the Dobbs opinion, joined by three justices his predecessor appointed to the Supreme Court.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion