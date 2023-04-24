steve roberts.jpg

Steve Roberts

Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was picking up his two younger brothers at their friend's house. But he made a mistake: He went to 115th Street in Kansas City instead of 115th Terrace. When Ralph knocked on the wrong door, 84-year-old Andrew Lester shouted, "Don't come around here" and shot him twice, once in the head.

Miraculously, Ralph survived.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags