The Republican party is destroying itself. What is one to do? Simply don’t vote. As hard as that sounds, it may be the only way to save the Republican party.
A former Republican operative stated his view on the current Republican party this way: “The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class. There is no fidelity to the American idea for American democracy.”
The party has gone rogue. It is not the party of Lincoln or Reagan.
Why support a party that has abandoned you? Not voting will send a message. You are extremely unhappy. Trump clearly lost. Trump’s cases were all thrown out. That is a strong statement that the politicians have gone off the deep end and in the process are wrecking the party.
If you feel really strong about the party and want to save it, the thing to do is to get their attention by letting them know that they have left their members (you) out in the cold. They no longer represent the average conservative Republican but, as the statement above stated, ".. purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class.” So unless you're a billionaire or a politician, you no longer are getting any representation. They only want your vote.
So don’t give it to them until another election rolls around and they have cleaned out their tawdry party.
Jim Weiss
Evansville, Wisc.
