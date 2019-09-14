Dear Editor:
As a student of urban design, I have noticed several things:
1) The east side of Dougherty County looks worse than the west.
2) Many buildings in Albany are becoming dilapidated.
3) Urban renewal projects are rarely implemented to completion. (For example: Wild and native species of plants are mowed when they should be allowed to grow in public greenspaces and certain public rights of way.)
4) The bus system is not functioning as it should. The buses are off schedule by 10-15 minutes. Hopefully, the new bus terminal will correct this error. A petition should be started to expedite the project as well as investment in local bonds.
Sincerely
Irad Jones
Albany