...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
I do not hold myself out to be an expert concerning art and artistic expression. I suppose that is a good thing, considering I struggle to draw stick figures and still believe “Dogs Playing Poker” should hang in the Louvre.
Why Velvet Elvises don’t bring thousands of dollars remains a mystery to me. The “Mona Lisa” is just a portrait of a very average girl, and the statue of David seems to be a pretty average man, to me.
But now I see where world famous Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan has created an artistic exhibit of a banana duct-taped to a wall. It is valued at $120,000. I am sick to my stomach. Just last week I apparently ate $600,000 worth of bananas, and all it would have cost me was a roll of duct tape to have become wealthy. I always seem to miss the boat.
I don’t know a lot, but most valued art works are centuries old. This banana work may be tough to keep preserved. Every time I buy a banana, it goes bad on the ride home from the grocery store.
Maybe the banana can be sprayed with whatever McDonald’s puts on their French fries to preserve them.
It really doesn’t matter because an art student from Seoul National University pulled the banana from the wall and, horror of horrors, ate it. Yes, he just flat out ripped it from the wall, peeled it, and ate it. He explained, “I was hungry.” He meant no harm, and after eating the banana he created new art by taping the peeling back on the wall where the banana had been.
An art museum spokesman said, “It happened so suddenly, so no special action was taken.” Exactly what action could they have taken? Placed an armed guard around the banana? Spray for fruit flies? I just don’t know.
It all seems a little ridiculous to me, but Cattelan previously created a gold toilet, named it “America” and it is now worth $6 million. I may think it is all bananas, but to the art world I guess it smells like money.
