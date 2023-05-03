I do not hold myself out to be an expert concerning art and artistic expression. I suppose that is a good thing, considering I struggle to draw stick figures and still believe “Dogs Playing Poker” should hang in the Louvre.

Why Velvet Elvises don’t bring thousands of dollars remains a mystery to me. The “Mona Lisa” is just a portrait of a very average girl, and the statue of David seems to be a pretty average man, to me.

