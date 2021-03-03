I must confess advancements in science and electronics, and all such things, have greatly aided my comfort as life moves on. At the same time, I sometimes wish it had not moved quite as fast as it has.
Long ago, I could get in any car made in the world and know where the light switch was located, where the dimmer button was, where the control for the radio was, etc. Now, if I have never driven your car, there is a 50-50 chance I will be forced to ride down the road with the windshield wipers on even though it is not raining.
I may never manage to turn on the lights or dim the bright setting. I may be forced to listen to Barry Manilow with no ability to change the radio channel. Why, oh why, can’t they just leave well enough alone? The light on-off switch should be a pull-out knob by the steering wheel. The dimmer, a button on the floor board. The radio should have a dial to change channels and adjust volume. Windshield wipers should have an on-off button — not combined with the dimmer switch — there should be an on-off light button, and there should be a radio control knob. It starts raining now, and I blast the radio wide open and cut off the lights.
So a few nights ago, the kids took every running car in the Gamble household, which ain’t saying much as they mostly stay in the shop, leaving me with no way to go to town to get some fried chicken. It is a serious thing when a man has a taste for fried chicken and no way to get it. I needed Carter’s Fried Chicken and, like the commercial, I want it now. My wife’s company car, a Subaru was still in the driveway. I’m allowed to drive it, but I never do because it is a company car. However, desperate times call for desperate measures.
I got in the car, cranked it up and the radio was pounding loud soft rock. I took off with the intent of toning down the tunes, but I could not. It had a blank flat screen with no knobs. I accidentally adjusted the bass and treble, changed channels 12 times and ended up on some rap station that even my kids wouldn’t listen to. I kept hitting areas hoping to turn it down, but I could not. By now, I was at the drive-thru window. Drive-thru windows have speakers installed by folks who enjoy muffled sounds. It is hard to hear muffled sounds over 132 decimals of Cardi B talking about folks doing things to places on her body that I didn’t know folks did things to.
I had no choice. I turned off the car. You cannot order two chicken breasts, large fries and a large sweet tea with all that going on. You might end up with unsweet tea and a fish sandwich. Never get a fish sandwich from a chicken place. Actually, just never get a fish sandwich period.
But, I hear a muffled voice that sounded like it was coming from someone buried alive in a coffin: “Can I take your order?” Well, I was not sure, as the stereo was still full speed ahead because some genius decided years ago we should be able to hear our music up until the last second when we exit our car, even if the car is turned off. Heaven forbid we go two steps without music or a phone.
I then had to open my car door and place my order with the car turned off and me outside. Then, it was back to Cardi B and up to the pay window. Thank God for COVID as I pulled up my mask, turned my head away, incognito, and gave the lady my money. By now Cardi was through, and somebody else was talking about putting a cap into somebody else. I pulled away with my eardrums barely intact as the nice lady said, “ By, T, see you again soon.”
