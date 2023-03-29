As a college-age kid and for a few years thereafter, I often found myself, late-night, at a Waffle House or International House of Pancakes, IHOP for short. For fear of federal indictment, I will not divulge what sinister forces drove me to eating at such places often at 2 or 3 in the morning. I can only say these places served their purpose, and I still have a warm spot in my heart for them.
My 18- and 19-year-old children now find great fun in going especially to Waffle House with groups of friends. There is always some type of crazy event surrounding these places with either other customers, the wait staff, or just in general.
But the latest news I have read concerning an IHOP may represent things getting a little overboard. It seems inmates John Graza and Arley Nemo recently escaped from a Newport, Va., prison. They showed some early signs of advanced intelligence by digging a hole in their concrete cell walls with a metal scoop.
Alas, the early signs soon revealed themselves to be nothing more than false hope as, after escaping, the pair took off and went to an IHOP six miles from the prison.
Yes, let me see. I have been in prison for a long, long time. I plan an elaborate escape for freedom, dear sweet freedom. I can hear it now: “Arley, I think we need to bust out of this joint. I can’t last another day in this God-forsaken place.” “I know, John. You probably miss having no woman to snuggle with, a cold beer at night, and seeing your old hunting dog, Red.” “Well, Arley, that may be true, but what I really miss is going out and getting a real nice meal.”
“Yep, there ain’t nothing in the world I’d rather have than an IHOP pancake about now. I think there is one right up the road in Hampton. I don’t care if I get caught, it would be worth serving five more years.”
I guess I should not be surprised. My expectation for the Arleys of this world are generally not too high. But IHOP? I mean, if you are a free man and eat at IHOP, on average, you have about 22 minutes to reach a suitable restroom or disaster may lurk. An older friend of mine always said you would end up with the trots. You know, you start heading to the restroom and then realize you better move on up to a trot. Heaven forbid if the door is locked when you get there, especially if you have already hit the release button. Who wants to be on the run from the law and have to contend with such things?
The two were arrested after another patron of IHOP saw their escape report on TV, recognized them from pictures and called the police. They were eating pancakes when the police arrived. I would not want to be them. I mean obviously they will now serve more time. But that is not my main concern. They now have to go back to prison. The other prisoners will know they escaped and then got caught.
“Did you get caught laying up in bed with a good looking blonde? No? Drunk at a wild bar with a wet T-shirt contest? No? How about stealing a hot rod and going on a 20-mile high-speed chase? Still no? Robbing a bank? Barroom fight? Laid out on the beach? No huh?”
“Eating at the IHOP.”
To be completely honest, I think IHOP should place these two in a series of commercials. You know: “So good a man will escape from prison to eat just one more time.” Maybe they could offer all death row inmates free pancake for their last meal. It might not make everyone happy, but I bet Arley and John would be pleased.
