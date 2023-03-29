As a college-age kid and for a few years thereafter, I often found myself, late-night, at a Waffle House or International House of Pancakes, IHOP for short. For fear of federal indictment, I will not divulge what sinister forces drove me to eating at such places often at 2 or 3 in the morning. I can only say these places served their purpose, and I still have a warm spot in my heart for them.

My 18- and 19-year-old children now find great fun in going especially to Waffle House with groups of friends. There is always some type of crazy event surrounding these places with either other customers, the wait staff, or just in general.

