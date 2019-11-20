Teenagers and college kids today are constantly on Instagram, Snapchat, You Tube, Tik-Tok and every other social media known, and unknown, to man. They document every move they make as if their life is being preserved for future generations. I hate to tell them but most folks' lives aren’t really all that interesting.
Look at a football game crowd. Nobody is watching the game, they are too busy making sure they post whatever they post on some sort of medium for the world to see. Look at me! I am somewhere important and I would actually remember where and what was happening if I was not so busy making sure I posted where I am for the world to see!
When I was growing up, I spent most of my time trying not to have documentation of what I was doing. But today, one can make a fortune by becoming a YouTube celebrity or a Tik-Tok celebrity. The more outrageous the conduct, the more likely you can become famous. I’m not positive how it all works, but if you can get massive followers, who also “like” everything you do, the money rolls in. You know, light a firecracker and put it up your rear end. That is good for 100,000 likes and a month in the hospital, but, hey, you are famous.
I think I could have made it. I bet a video posting of me throwing a lit firecracker in Ms. Gannon’s sixth-grade class would have brought at least 100,000 likes. Coach Beard lighting up my rear end after finding out about it, like I had put the firecracker there, would probably have earned another 500,000. When he hit you with a paddle it sounded like Mickey Mantle cracking a 500-foot home run. In today’s world he would have served 5-10 years for child abuse, but back then it was business as usual and I don’t think I am the least bit worse the wear for it.
Of course I never would have revealed such a thing. My parents did not know about this incident until I was well into my 40s, and my Mama didn’t like it when she found out then.
Tik-Tok is especially confounding to me. The site claims it exists “as a short-term mobile video platform to capture the world’s creativity, knowledge, and precious life moments.” If that is true, the world is in a heap of trouble. I did not know creativity consisted of drinking a bottle of water so fast it came out your nose or putting a vacuum cleaner hose to one’s face was creative, but I guess maybe it is. It appears to me this site seeks to find out who can do the dumbest thing possible and then publicize it.
I thought people usually tried to bluff about how smart they are, but I guess now dumb is good. Just my luck, I’m 40 years too late to prove what an idiot I was, and come to think of it, still am. Well, maybe in a few more years I will revert back to days gone by and post a few videos of me being stupid. Problem is, I suspect I won’t be trying, it will just be another day in the life of the imbecile. Until then, though, I guess I’ll leave the videos to the youngsters. I think the Hurricane boy may have a bright future there.