Over the years I have been impressed with the fundraising ability of organizations that cater predominately to men. I’m talking about groups like the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Quail Unlimited, etc. The amounts raised at these events are usually impressive, but it is not the amounts raised that really impress me. No, I mean the methods used to raise these funds.
First and foremost, these groups have figured out that “liquored up” men spend money much more freely than sober ones. So there is plenty of booze and usually a few pretty showgirl quality women pushing the drinks. Men are helpless when offered a drink from a showgirl quality woman. The Baptist preacher could be offered a drink from one of these women, and he might just break down and get a rum and coke. You see, men become important when they drink and nothing shows how important you are more than outbidding everyone else for an item at the auction.
A man is at the auction with 500 other people. He will bid on the item he wants and make sure that Joe Swanson, that know-it-all guy from a neighboring county, does not outbid him for it. He will then look at his buddy and say, “ I think I got a pretty good bargain when I got the gallon of knockoff Roundup for $295.”
Now understand, when you get an item at auction this means that out of 500 people, 499 decided the item was not worth $295 and not a bargain but you, the one out of 500, decided it was.
But it is not just the lure of alcohol, male pride, and fancy women that undoes the helpless man at such events. People who run these events figured out that no man alive can resist the draw of the special edition limited print of whatever it is the man is into. Like a moth to a porch light, no self-respecting duck hunter can resist a print of a Labrador retriever lying beside his master and a fire, with a duck decoy in his mouth. Add the fact it is the official print of the year, and most men are reduced to babbling idol worshippers. If there remains any possibility the man could even remotely pass on the temptation, these wizards of marketing add the cherry on top: a certificate of authentication that this is one of only 250 prints in existence in the entire world.
Better yet, how about an NRA print of Bonnie and Clyde that includes at least one actual spent round from a similar weapon used at the actual killing of the ruthless pair. I mean, who in God’s name can fight off that mesmerizing home decoration? And, mentioning home decoration, once it is brought home it will be the last time it is ever shown in public. In the history of Duck’s Unlimited, Quail Unlimited, NRA, Wild Turkey Federation, Sons of the Confederacy, etc., not once has a man’s wife said, once he came home with the special award-winning print of the year with certificate of authenticity in the right hand corner, “Oh honey this is just what the living room needs. I’ll remove the oil painting of the kids and put this right over the fireplace mantle.”
Or, “I’ve really grown tired of the Rembrandt we have always hung in the breakfast room. Thank you for thinking about the family and spending our beach vacation money for a print of Robert E. Lee and his horse, Traveler. I almost didn’t change it out, but then I saw that certificate of authenticity and, well, once you see that, what can a woman do but proudly display it for all the world to see?”
Unfortunately, men aren’t always all that observant. If you go to the Louvre, I’m not sure, but I don’t think the Mona Lisa has a certificate of authenticity glued to the corner of the frame. But maybe it should.
“Leonardo Da Vinci — print of the year, 1503 — The Mona Lisa.” If it had that, I bet it would be worth a lot of money and, if you add some drinks and sultry women, the place could probably draw a crowd. But until then, most men will be stuck bidding on the print of the year where it can be taken home and placed beside the last print of the year, in the attic. But, with the certificate of authenticity, because one day it will be worth something.
