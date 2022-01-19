They claim we will have a snow-covered weekend. “They” being the National Weather Service. Now, of course, the weather predictors are wrong about half the time, which makes me appreciate even more Doug Wallace, who long ago was the weatherman for one of the Columbus television stations.
At the end of his forecasts, Doug would throw his chalk up in the air and if he caught it, it would rain; if he missed it, it wouldn’t. I think his method was better than the European model, and the North American model, and whatever else model they may have out there.
You know in south Georgia we get at least twice a month a thunderstorm warning with possible heavy rain, high winds, maybe a little hail thrown in for extra fun. I never pay a sliver of attention to them. Yeah, about once every 50 times they are dead on, and I’m caught out in a hailstorm. But it’s worth it to avoid being hunkered down in the house on the other 49 times.
But, I do kinda hope they are right about the snowfall coming.
I remember back in 1973 it snowed a tremendous amount for south Georgia. I was a teenager, and the snow was a foot or more deep, some places two or three in drifts or bottoms. The countryside was absolutely beautiful, just a blanket of smooth white wonderland. Of course, I built a snowman and made some snowballs, even froze a few in the deep freeze for later use, what later use I have no idea.
I had a German Shepard named Sambo. We played together in the snow, and he stole the gloves off my expertly built snowman. If I had lived up north and built this snowman, they would have reported me to Zoning Enforcement and issued an order to cease and desist any further snowman building. But I thought he was pretty special.
My whole family, excited by the breath-taking countryside, decided we would walk to my grandmother’s house. She lived in the country off a dirt road 1.5 miles away, across the major highway, highway 55. Now mind you, it was cold. My best winter jacket worked fine so long as it did not get below 50. It was cloth and did not fare well when wet.
My shoes were tennis shoes. I had no gloves, as Sambo was off with them somewhere. Me, and the snowman, were now barehanded. It still looked so simple. The landscape was as smooth as a new-born babies behind. We would almost glide over to surprise my Grandmother after this short, brisk walk.
We walked about 200 yards to the first field below my house and started to travel across it. My father almost disappeared. He’d stepped in the ditch behind our house that looked so smooth covered with snow. Every few steps, I’d land in a camouflaged hole covered by the snow. My feet were on fire from pain, not warmth. Each step I bogged down again in the uneven terrain of the snow-covered field.
The whole family was falling behind. Highway 55 was less than three-tenths of mile from our home, and I was still two-tenths of a mile from it. I felt like I was ascending Mount Everest. Had there been cellphones back then, I would have called 911 for an air evac.
If I continued forward, I knew days later, once the snow melt concluded, my cold dead body would be found across some field still a half-mile away from my grandmother’s house. Folks would say, “They claim he called out in the snow for hours hoping somebody would find him, but unfortunately his mama, daddy, and sister turned back and nestled before the fireplace.”
Needless to say, we all ended up abandoning the planned hike to see my grandmother. I don’t think the family has hiked anywhere since that day. We don’t even walk to the mailbox if we can avoid it. But, if it does snow this weekend, I’m getting my family and we are going to hike somewhere, with boots, and gloves, and arctic gear on a highway. Hope to see you out in it, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.