It is hard to believe, but college football is once again just around the corner. It is the perfect time of year for all football teams, as everybody thinks they have a chance to win it all. I guarantee there is some fool in Nashville, Tenn., that believes this year is Vanderbilt’s year. Never mind the fact they have never won a national championship nor even an SEC title. Hope, I suppose, springs eternal for the college football fan.
I will again look into the future and reveal what the new year has in store for the SEC. This may come as a shocker, but Alabama will be favored to win the conference and the National Title. They will also raise three more national title flags, as they claim a championship any year anybody says they are champs.
‘Bama actually has a national title flag flying in their stadium for one year in which they finished the regular season as No. 1 and then got beat in the bowl game. The poll that had them No. 1 concluded after the regular season and did not consider the bowls. With that logic, if they're ranked No. 1 in preseason by a publication that does not rank teams during the year, they should hoist another flag.
The problem is, even if you take away a few flags, they still have a heap more than anybody else. Nick Saban will announce a new kinder, gentler approach to reporters this year, which means he will not turn pit bulls loose on them in the designated media areas. All other areas, the bets are off.
Kirby Smart says the Dawgs will finally get over the hump and win it all. The rest of the SEC says, "Thank God," as maybe they will finally quit talking about Herschel Walker in Athens. If they don’t win one soon, it will be Herschel, with a walker, as he comes out on the field for big games. Kirby also claims he has a winning record against Saban, unlike other former Saban assistant coaches. I think he is 6-2 over the last two years. He won six quarters, and Saban won two. Georgia has now banned all fake punts, just as Bama banned all 50-plus-yard field goal attempts a few years ago.
Vanderbilt announced that it will start accepting recruits with GPA’s under 2.5 and IQs as low as 85. Florida and LSU immediately filed a protest with the league, as it is estimated they would lose up to 60% of their recruits. Florida’s quarterback, speaking of 85 IQs, stated he intended to be an all time great NFL quarterback, forgetting he has not yet become a great, or even adequate, for that matter, college quarterback. LSU demanded the right to play all 12 games at home, at night, to offset the talent drain.
Kentucky will again ban alcohol at all home games with the same efficiency as the border guards at the U.S.-Mexican border. Unlike other schools, they happily announced they intend to finish 7-5 so that big bowl games will not interfere with the basketball season.
Auburn, the SEC's newest basketball school, believes it will win the national title this year if any of their quarterbacks turn out to be like Cam Newton. So far, one or two have been arrested, so they are showing early promise. But Georgia has relied upon "We will win it all if we have another Herschel Walker" for 39 years, so this strategy may be one that will not work.
Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M is hard recruiting at San Quentin, and Reidsville, saying all athletes deserve a second, and a third, and a fourth, ah hell, as many chances as it takes to win a title.
Tennessee will now play "Rocky Top" when either side scores after complaints from the band that in many games the last few years it did not get to play the song at all. The Vols believe they are on the right track after losing the same number of games as the year before, but by closer scores against worse opponents. And, Bernie Sanders thinks he has a chance to be president.
Ole Miss has now gone off the deep end and done away with the Ole ‘Reb mascot. They will hit rock bottom and look like Atlanta after Sherman came through. Mississippi State is still considering rehiring Jackie Sherrill so they can again enjoy castration events on the field before big games. I suggest they invite the entire U.S. Congress to attend the first cutting. Just tell them it is a ribbon-cutting, and they will line the field with big smiles on their faces.
Missouri is still trying to figure out why letting your football team strike and fire the school president is not a good idea. They will come in dead last, but the players will love the school president.
South Carolina has to play Clemson and Georgia. France had a better chance against Germany in World War Two than South Carolina has against those two. They have about as much chance of winning a title as Donald Trump has of winning MSNBC’s Man of the Year.
Finally, Arkansas officials announced the school will still field a team this year, although no one is exactly sure why. They will still yell, "Sooey, pig," every chance they get and then wonder why good-looking females don’t want to go there.
It should be fun again this year. And remember, right now Akron has just as much chance to win it all as “Bama.