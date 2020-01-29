Growing up in rural Georgia, I was from time to time intimidated by various things. I was intimidated by high school seniors on the school bus when I was in third grade. There was a good reason for this. I was 4-foot-3 and they were 6 feet tall. I weighed 62 pounds, and they weighed 220. Additionally, they were mean and scary. I stayed away from seniors on the bus.
The bull in our cow pasture intimidated me. He ruled the roost and let everyone know it, too. You can’t bluff a bull by running at it or making loud noises. They just trample you and then turn around to finish stamping you in the ground. I gave our bull wide latitude the few times I was around him.
Calculus intimidated me. I would say I was scared of it, but I guess not, since I took it three times. I never did really grasp what was going on, and I was too intimidated to ask the teacher because I was afraid she would laugh in my face at how stupid I was.
But now I read that today’s millennials are intimidated by house plants. Yes, that is not a misprint ... by simple ordinary house plants. No, not by Mike Tyson or a Navy Seal but a doggone air fern or geranium. According to an article in House and Home, by Zoya Gervis, seven in 10 millennials consider themselves “plant parents.” And 67% think caring for a plant is, get this, too challenging. For the love of the almighty God above, a plant parent? May God have mercy on our souls and our country and on me. On me for reading House and Homes. I don’t know why I did such a thing, but I promise never to do so again.
In case you do not know, millennials are born between 1981 and 1996, so they are between 24 to 39 years old. And, according to the article, they are overchallenged by house plants. I can’t imagine this group storming the beaches at Normandy. I can’t imagine them testing the first airplane. I really can’t imagine them doing anything.
Gervis says half of millennials do not own plants, thus depriving themselves of being plant parents, I suppose, because they do not know how to care for a plant. Well, I suspect there will be a real shocker when they try to tackle raising a baby. Twenty percent would rather “sit through a root canal than take care of a plant because of the pressure.”
I draw two conclusions from this 20%. First, this 20% must be the ones that have never actually sat through a root canal, which, by the way, you do not sit through a root canal. You wiggle, and grab the chair handles like they are the side of a life boat and you are in the freezing Arctic Ocean, and squirm and pray loudly to higher beings in between bouts of heavy cursing when getting a root canal. Secondly, I do not want to ever be around anyone who would rather have a root canal than take care of a plant because of pressure.
Pressure ... from caring for a house plant? More than 50 percent worry about giving their plant enough water and sunlight. Duh-huh. I’d say those are the two keys. Water when the dirt is dry. Put the plant by a window. Yes, that is a lot of pressure. I’d fold too under such enormous requirements. I finally understand why they live at home and have no job. Pressure. Yep pressure, like my blood pressure. Good grief, Charlie Brown ... pressure.
