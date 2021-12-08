Several weeks ago we rescued two small beagles that were about a year and a half old. They had been together from birth and had been used to develop new drugs for dogs by a drug company. They were not abused, but they did live their entire life in a kennel run, never being allowed to be outdoors lest they pick up a pathogen that might skew results of the drug tests.
These two females were very small beagles, each weighing around 10 pounds fully grown. They were also bred to be docile so that they were easier to handle when drawing blood, etc.
Now I needed two more dogs like I need another mortgage payment. But I must admit that they are awfully cute, and it is near Christmas time and ... well ... you know, here they came. Unfortunately, they also came un-housebroken and used to going as they pleased in a concrete kennel. These dogs had never touched the grass, and once placed on the grass they pranced with their feet springing up as if walking on briars. It was impossible to get them to potty, as they acted as if they were placed on hot coals.
So we had a dilemma. I can tolerate many things, but going to the bathroom in the house is not one of them. I figure I’m only a few years away from doing that myself, but until then I needed a better game plan. We have an invisible fence, but they would take time to train for that. We bought a tether and a harness and used it to place the little dogs outside for only 30-40 minutes to give them time to go. My daughter came home from lunch and tethered them, but when she came back outside one of the two, Chloe, had slipped her harness and collar and was gone. The Bible speaks of the end times and much gnashing of teeth, but it ain’t got nothing on the agony that poor child expressed over losing Chloe.
We searched the world over until dark, then rode every road around, and walked with flashlights, and put up flyers, and posted on Facebook and Peanut Friends. I’m pretty sure my wife called the FBI, but Chloe was not to be found. Hours turned to days, and the little 10-pound beagle who had never spent one night without her littermate, Goose, had vanished. Not one sighting was recorded. Eight days passed, and reality finally set in that Chloe had met her fate.
My family has never been one to follow the most reasoned or logical approach when things of this sort occur. Speculation mounted as to the fate of poor little Chloe, alone, cold, and unaccustomed to the wilds of the harsh world and swamp near our home. The dog was surely eaten by coyotes as they howl all around the house at night. No, worse yet, hit by a car but able to drag herself into the woods where she lay for days before succumbing to thirst and hunger.
Quickly those ideas were overruled. Clearly and almost certainly, she was found by a pit bulldog fighting owner and fed to the pit bulls as a bait dog. If not, the only other possible explanation was that some heartless hunter gunned her down for chasing deer.
But the Bible also says God made Heaven and Earth in six days, and on the seventh day He rested. On our eighth day, He had a friend of my daughter’s call a little past 9 o’clock saying he may have seen the dog on a dirt road 5 miles from my home. But that had been about an hour ago.
Well, I was watching football, and the likelihood that our dog, 5 miles away, after we already knew she got eaten by a pit bull, was just about absurd. But the family insisted we must look, so we did. We rode for two hours on a desolate dirt road. The family got out and walked the road, calling for the dog, who by the way did not know its name, and finally were stopped by a nearby homeowner who thought we were either dangerous or crazy or both. I explained the situation, talked for a few minutes near the road and finally said OK, it is time to abandon this search.
My daughter begged that we go back down the long-deserted dirt road one more time. We saw groups of eyes in a pecan orchard. Could it be? Sounds like “Oak Island” now, but, no, it was a group of raccoons. Then way ahead across the ditch on a red clay knoll a set of eyes came bouncing our way. This was no doubt a rabbit, as we had seen plenty this night. On the third bounce, the eyes stopped and the headlights caught the regal pose of a 10-pound beagle, tail up high, at full attention, that had run to our voices. Somehow Chloe had fended off the pit bulls, deer hunters, cars, owls and coyotes. She was none the worse for wear except very hungry.
She is now back with Goose, who rather enjoyed being the center of attention without her and did not fully welcome her back. Now, however, she is back laying across him as she sleeps at night. She awaits her invisible fence training and goes out now only on a leash.
There are tales to tell about her adventures of eight days, but alas they will not be told to me. Perhaps, one day, Goose will let me know where in the world she went.
