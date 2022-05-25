Recently I found myself wondering why we, as Americans, have such an infatuation with pets. Dogs have now been afforded the status of children. They live mostly in the house and often sleep in the bed with their owners.
When I was growing up it was rare to see an inside dog, and if one existed it was a Chihuahua or foo-foo dog. No one ever allowed a German Shepherd or Labrador into the home. But I understand to some degree. My German Shepherd is right now sitting on my leather couch, in my air conditioned house, looking at me, waiting for a doggy treat.
After all, Fido never once calls the house at 2 a.m. in jail with a DUI. Frisky doesn’t spend the monthly college allowance from the checking account in the first three days of college. And Scout may end up pregnant, but it is mostly your fault if she does.
Nope, dogs give pure, unadulterated love, and judgment free. Just what we humans most desperately need.
So, I kinda understand the dynamics of dog and master. The same holds true, to a lesser degree, for cat and master, if there is such a thing as a master of a cat. But please tell me, why do people have pet fish? Fish just sort of sit there, need to be fed regularly and their homes cleaned up, returning almost no affection or even a care that you exist. You know, pretty close to most husbands.
They are rather low maintenance, I suppose, as you never have to get up at 3 a.m. to let the fish go potty. They also don’t bark incessantly whenever anyone rings the doorbell or roll around on dead things. Maybe, come to think of it, I should get a pet fish.
My son has a Leopard Gecko. He has had this fine creature for years. It eats lots of crickets and worms and sits in a glassed-in cage almost all day, looking like Joe Biden at a press conference without the teleprompter. I can’t see that the gecko provides one bit of comfort, or affection, or even entertainment. He just lives off the fat of the land like your unemployed brother-in-law, expecting food and attention daily. I don’t understand why my son wants him, but if the house caught fire with me asleep he would carry the gecko out before awakening me.
I’ve also seen where people now have pet chickens. I have a few chickens at my barn. Chickens may be the dumbest animals on the planet, excluding the Kardashian family, of course. I don’t know how one becomes emotionally attached to a chicken, but I assume anyone that does has deep issues with human affection and seeks it with the chicken. I mean, to each his own. If the peck of a beak warms you up better than the cold nose of a dog, so be it. At least with the chicken you get free eggs, which is more than most dogs have to offer.
Oh well, I love most all animals, so if you have a pet snake or a pet alligator, it’s alright with me. I’ll be on my couch, squeezed on the very end watching football with my German Shepherd and a couple of little dogs. It is hard to beat a companion that can’t talk back.
