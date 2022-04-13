Every day I read about another way that humans contribute to so-called climate change. It once was called global warming, but then some of the data did not fit global warming, so it was changed to climate change, which is south Georgia weather every day. Regardless, we are now bombarded every day with things we should do to stop impending climate change.
If you drive a four-door truck, you should be ashamed. Instead drive an electric car because they don’t pollute. Except, 61 percent of all electricity comes from coal-powered and fossil fuel power plants. But at least the pollution will be where those plants are located, usually in impoverished, minority locales, instead of where you are driving the electric car. You know, pollute their air, but leave my air clean.
They say cows contribute gas from carbon dioxide and actual gas release and we need to stop beef production. They, whoever they are, ignore the fact we once had 20 million buffalo in this country before the cowboys almost wiped them out. That is many times more buffalo than cows that exist today. I’m not a biologist, so for one, I don’t know a woman from a man, and, two, I can’t say for sure if buffalos put out more gas and carbon dioxide than cows. But I’d wager a pretty good bit they do.
But now I see where a three-year-old Danish report says there is even a bigger pollution source that we need to address.
Yes, according to Health Day Reporter Robert Preidt, obese people are also a primary contributor to climate change. Oh brother, now every time I gain 5 pounds over the holidays I need to feel guilty and buy another cyber polar bear? Eat a pack of Oreos and wipe out the hummingbird. According to this report, I guess Golden Corral’s all you can eat buffet possibly caused two tornados in Mississippi and a category upgrade to at least one hurricane.
Faidon Magkos of the Department of Nutrition, Exercise, and Sports from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark co-wrote the aforementioned report. He says obese people across the world contributed to an extra 700 megatons per year of carbon dioxide. I’m not sure how much a megaton is, but I’m pretty sure it is a lot. It seems fat folks — and, yes, that is my word for obese folks, self included — eat more food than non-fatties. So we burn more fuel producing this extra food, and we burn more fuel transporting this extra food, and we need more material to cover our fat bodies, and we produce more carbon dioxide because the more you weigh the more you produce.
Man, talk about kicking a man when he’s down. Here we are fat and ashamed, and now you go and blame us for climate change?
America, as we all know, is the hippopotamus of the world’s countries. We have more fat folks than anywhere else. That, and scooters to haul our fat folks around. But we will not be bullied into giving up platters of bacon and Denny’s Grand Slam breakfasts. There are certain inalienable rights guarantee by our constitution. The right to bear arms and the right to eat until we are on “My 600 Pound Life” are enshrined in our heritage.
If the climate changes, so be it. It was clearly meant to be. We will sweat more and say goodbye to species we never saw to begin with, and continue to eat biggie orders of fries. We’ll stop eating blooming onions when you pry them from our cold, dead hands. Or hot hands if the climate keeps warming up ... whatever the case may be.
