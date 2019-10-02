Impossible Burger.
Oh, my God! Please, like Fred Sanford used to say, come take me. We have now reached the stage where folks want to eat a hamburger that does not have any meat in it. Next they will come out with unsweetened tea that should be used only to interrogate terrorist prisoners. I am shocked and appalled.
I spent most of my adult life trying to figure out just how much meat I could pack into a hamburger and now folks are trying to eat one without any. When I first went to college at ABAC I saw the first Wendy’s I had ever seen. It was love at first sight. They had a triple hamburger. Yes, a triple. That is a burger with three patties. I ate them like I had just been released from 30 days of fasting at a religious camp. Not that I have ever fasted in my entire life, but if I ever did, upon completion I would immediately go to Wendy’s and order a triple. I probably ate 30 a month for two straight years and gained not a pound. Now I ride by Wendy’s and gain 3 pounds, 4 if I look at the Wendy figure on the sign.
It took me five years to even allow them to put lettuce on the burger with my triple patties ... that’s three pieces of meat, I tell you. I did not need any greenery interfering with my taste buds. But now folks are paying extra to eat a burger made of soy this and hydrogenated that. In fact, there are 21 ingredients in an Impossible Burger. My Wendy’s burger had one ingredient … a cow. I consider that pretty doggone organic. But an Impossible Burger has water, soy protein isolate, cultural dextrose, yeast extract, methylcellulose and potato protein among its ingredients.
I don’t need potato protein in my burger. I already get plenty of that with my biggie order of fries. I only eat yeast by drinking it. Preferably 12 at a time. I don’t even know what methylcellulose is, but I know cellulose is pretty much tree bark so I’m staying away from it. Cultural dextrose? Does this mean it will stand when a lady enters the room? And soy protein and soy leghemoglobin to boot. I have no idea what leghemoglobin is, but it sounds like blood from a leg. I don’t eat things that sound like blood from a leg.
Listen, I am fine with folks who don’t eat meat. Eat a salad. Eat lasagna. Eat broccoli. But why, oh why, try to change a burger to a meatless blob of chemicals? I checked. After extensive research — mainly Googled twice — I found out an Impossible Burger has 240 calories. A Wendy’s single burger, which I have never eaten in my entire life but I hear they do exist, has 280, but that includes a slice of cheese. So we end up with the same amount of calories unless you include throwing up after eating the meatless burger.
I’ll stick with my triple burger. My heart surgeon thanks me.