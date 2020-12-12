Dear Editor:
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the virus behind AIDS, has infected 76 million people, and 38 million people were living with its effects in 2019. To say that those affected by it are desperate for some hope that a cure may be on the horizon is a monumental understatement.
What they do not need is snake oil, gussied up in the latest whiz-bang scientific jargon and playing on their desperation. Yet, Temple University monkey experimenters want us to believe this masquerade is a "major step forward in HIV research." (Albany Herald, Dec 1, 2020)
Fiddling with monkey DNA will not bring a cure for HIV. Why? Monkeys are not miniature humans. Any cure for simian immunodeficiency virus -- which is similar to, but distinctly is not HIV -- is not a cure for humans. The fact is, 90 percent of all animal experiments fail to lead to treatments for humans.
Tormenting animals to find cures for human maladies has not, does not and will not work. It's not merely looking for a needle in a haystack, it's looking for a needle in the Pacific Ocean.
Please stop selling false hope to those who so desperately deserve it.
Sincerely,
Alka Chandna
Washington, D.C.
Alka Chandna is vice president of laboratory investigations cases for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.