The COVID-19 virus and its variants do not care what gender you are, what race you are, what your religious beliefs are, or what political party you are affiliated with.
If you are a human being and unprotected against this virus, you are a sitting duck to become infected and are so much more at risk of being hospitalized and of dying from this virus!
I cannot fathom the battles and theories people are in an uproar about ... trying to remain unprotected!
I am 69 years old. I am in the generation that took the polio vaccines to help protect us and which eventually helped eradicate polio for generations to come. I am in the generation that took the smallpox vaccine, again our parents' way to protect us, but also which eradicated smallpox for generations to come.
In more recent years, I was on the Advisory Board of the National Meningitis Association ... actively campaigning for education and awareness of Meningococcal (Bacterial) Meningitis, and promoting the vaccine for our young people, who were contracting this disease in increasing numbers, first at the college level, then high school and then even middle school. The meningitis vaccine is now routinely given to 12-year-olds, again to protect against a gruesome and deadly disease.
When my children were about to enter kindergarten, and later college, they were required to have written proof from their pediatrician that they were up to date on all of their required vaccines. Again, this was for their own protection, as well as the protection of everyone else.
So why, now, is the vaccination against another deadly disease (COVID-19) -- a virus which has claimed millions of lives and is still actively doing so -- why, now, is protection for everyone considered a conspiracy?!
Really?!
In my humble opinion, if you are someone who is feeding this frenzy, then you are a big part of the problem in keeping the spread of this virus at topnotch speed.
To quote N.M.A.: "Don't wait -- vaccinate!" This could save your life and the lives of your loved ones.
Clyde analyzed data from a 2020 survey by Global Web Index to find out which incentives best lead shoppers to purchase. Free perks, rewards, and encouragement of loyalty are all priorities for e-commerce consumers. Click for more.
Terry M. Corr is a former cardiac nurse, the wife of a physician for 43 years, the daughter of a WW II veteran who died from COVID-19 in April 2020 (and, yes, he would have taken the vaccine if there had been one available!), mother, grandmother and Albany resident for 39-plus years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.