TERRY MATTINGLY: A word from Oprah, pope of the ‘nones’

Mattingly

In the movies, the penitent enters a confession booth, kneels and whispers to a priest behind a lattice screen: “Forgive me, father, for I have sinned.”

This drama was, for centuries, at the center of Catholic life. But in recent decades, the number of Americans who go to confession has plunged to a shocking degree that church leaders have struggled to explain.

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion