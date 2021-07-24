I would like to take a moment to say a very special thank you to all of my family, friends and supporters. The past few months have been the most difficult of my career, and yet the most rewarding. I have found that in my darkest of hours, the light of those who love me have brightened my path for my new career journey.
For over 34 years, I have worked diligently to create a specific image to my community. I have built deeply rooted relationships with my employees, management teams, and citizens. I have strived to be the person that everyone calls and who everyone depends on, because I want them to know that they can count on me no matter the situation.
It is for that reason that I am reaching out to you today. As you now know, I felt forced to leave a career that I loved and cherished when I believed my back was to the wall. I did so to protect the image that I have worked so hard to create, but most importantly, to do what I believed best to protect the great citizens and employees of Lee County.
All of the memories and friendships created will never be lost or forgotten. My family is also grateful for the welcoming, open arms they have always received. I am looking forward to continuing these relationships as I begin to create new ones in Dougherty County as well.
“Thank you” doesn’t seem to fully convey my appreciation, but I hope you know I am forever grateful for each and every one of you. My only hope from this point forward is that you understand the stance I took, the reason I am no longer in Lee County, and I hope that my situation will have opened eyes and started the conversations necessary to help make Lee County the truly wonderful place it has been and, hopefully, soon will be again.
