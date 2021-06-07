In spring of this year, the impact of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic still seemed like an extended spring break and a temporary switch to remote learning to get through the waning weeks of the school year. It soon became clear, though, that getting back to “normal” wouldn’t be happening any time soon and the short-term embrace of technology for remote learning needed to be replaced with a focus on intentionally designed online learning for the long haul.
Though this shift has made it possible for learning to continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also presented myriad challenges for faculty and students alike. While educators adapted their pedagogies to the technologies at hand, students struggled with the more basic need of accessibility now that campus computer labs and high-speed WiFi were no longer available. The challenge of keeping students engaged with their instructors as well as their peers has loomed large throughout the return to studies.
Combined, these challenges have prompted institutions to re-examine the term “student success” and what it means to deliver on the expectations of students. And as our wait for a return to normal has turned into acceptance of our new normal, it’s clear that learning will remain virtual for the foreseeable future.
In an effort to address these high stakes in higher education, Instructure conducted a global benchmark study with Hanover Research, The State of Student Success and Engagement, in which 7,070 educators and students in 13 countries were surveyed to identify how they define student success and what they consider to be driving factors of engagement.
Of all the results, the following statistics made it clear: The COVID-19 pandemic has presented institutional leaders with a catalyst for change.
♦ 85% of students said that COVID-19 was most impacting their ability to succeed;
♦ 71% of respondents said it has impacted student academic progress;
♦ 70% of faculty said more students are falling behind on their studies than ever before.
With the expectation that courses will remain online indefinitely, it’s critical for higher education institutions to better understand what students believe they need to be successful and engaged. As I continue to connect with educators and institutional leaders in our Canvas Community, I am amazed at the resilience and creativity they’ve displayed as they evolve to meet these challenges. Below are a few of the ways institutions are adapting to focus on a more holistic approach to student development.
Aligning Course Objectives to Future Careers:
Beyond the disruptions in education, the work force also has experienced a great deal of change, and students want to know that what they’re learning in their courses is directly preparing them for their next step. A key finding from our study supports this notion, citing career readiness as the No. 1 priority for students.
This paradigm shift has presented institutions with the challenge of transferring hands-on learning experiences to an online format that is collaborative and rigorous enough to prepare students for real-world application.
In response, we are seeing many institutions using this challenge as an opportunity to connect with local organizations and community partners to provide educational opportunities that align with jobs.
Leading With Empathy in Online Course Design
As students strive to keep up with their courses, it’s important to remember that like many of us, they are balancing multiple roles in their lives while also addressing the impact of COVID-19. Now more than ever, educators need to think beyond the lecture and provide flexibility, enabling students to demonstrate mastery of skills in many different ways.
Sean Nufer, an educator at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and Canvas 2020 Educator of the Year winner, said it best in a recent live stream discussion. “We need to be listening to our students more than ever. We need to be patient with them and recognize that while there is more than one way to teach, there are also multiple ways to learn.”
Creating Opportunities for Faculty-Student Engagement
Amid the increasing use of technology, both students and faculty continue to value the hands-on learning and collaboration that technology simply cannot replace. Asked what factors are considered to be the main drivers of student success, respondents named quality of faculty (88%), technology availability (86%), and hands-on instruction (86%), reinforcing that technology is best used when paired with interactive content and opportunities for connection beyond devices.
It’s becoming clear that the accelerated evolution forced on education will result in changes to instructional delivery that are here to stay. Connecting educators and learners with technology and helping those learners connect with careers is becoming key, not just to the success of students but to the success of colleges and universities themselves. Educators, technologists, instructional designers, and academic leaders alike will continue to come together to forge a pathway to the future, celebrating and supporting each other along the way. That’s what is, and always will be, great about education.
