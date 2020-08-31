Christian moral ethics has been the backbone of our nation since its birth in 1776. Now all that we have believed and fought for is under attack. Secularist and progressive activists are targeting our Judeo-Christian values with cruel hatred.
There is something that goes beyond political agendas, and it is the spiritual warfare being waged against God. God is being banned in the public square. Prayer is being criminalized and “under God” is being removed from oaths and even the pledge of allegiance. They are seeking to tear down our moral values and rewrite our history.
We need to recognize what is happening and wake up to the fact that an unseen enemy is behind the protests, riots, burnings and lootings. I have lived through a Communist Revolution, and I can see the signs of danger on the horizon.
As always, God has the answer we need if we meet the conditions. 2 Chronicles 7:14 -- "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
