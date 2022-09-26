Conservatives for Clean Energy Georgia applauds Gov. Brian Kemp for his proclamation celebrating National Clean Energy Week 2022 and declaring Sept. 26-30 Clean Energy Week in Georgia.
Solar energy manufacturing, solar panel production, solar farms, electric battery production, and electric vehicle manufacturing all have relocated to Georgia because of our conservative approach to business and clean energy. Solar energy is below avoided cost in Georgia; that means solar energy puts downward pressure on rates for lower consumer costs.
There is also the demand from the public. In a 2022 poll from our sister organization, Conservative Energy Network, 85% of voters are in support of increasing and accelerating the development of the country’s clean energy infrastructure. Other key findings: 82% of voters want a new utility system that promotes energy choice and competition; 76% of voters believe this will ultimately result in a cleaner electricity system; 80% of voters believe it is important that the candidate they vote for share their opinion on clean energy issues.
As we celebrate National Clean Energy Week with the rest of America, CCEGA encourages the state’s energy stakeholders to continue the momentum and development of clean energy in Georgia. The development of solar energy, electric vehicles, and biomass has become a clean energy economic engine for our great state. Our leaders have built a strong and well-balanced energy grid that with more clean energy, can only become stronger and more affordable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Theresa Garcia Robertson is there executive director of Conservatives for Clean Energy Georgia. “Our Mission is to improve the lives of Georgians through more cost-effective and cleaner energy. To promote free markets, more competition and a diverse portfolio of renewable energy sources to enhance our quality of life and to provide for our security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.