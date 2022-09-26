robertson mug.jpg

Theresa Garcia Robertson

Conservatives for Clean Energy Georgia applauds Gov. Brian Kemp for his proclamation celebrating National Clean Energy Week 2022 and declaring Sept. 26-30 Clean Energy Week in Georgia.

Solar energy manufacturing, solar panel production, solar farms, electric battery production, and electric vehicle manufacturing all have relocated to Georgia because of our conservative approach to business and clean energy. Solar energy is below avoided cost in Georgia; that means solar energy puts downward pressure on rates for lower consumer costs.

Theresa Garcia Robertson is there executive director of Conservatives for Clean Energy Georgia. “Our Mission is to improve the lives of Georgians through more cost-effective and cleaner energy. To promote free markets, more competition and a diverse portfolio of renewable energy sources to enhance our quality of life and to provide for our security.

