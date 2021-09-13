Moses Malone, a Hall of Famer in the NBA, was an exceptional athlete. A center, he was selected as the MVP of the league three times. In addition, he was an NBA All-Star 12 times. Over his career, Malone averaged more than 20 points a game and 12 rebounds per contest. He even led, in 1983, the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA championship. That season, he appropriately was awarded the league and finals MVP. Selected for the NBA Hall of Fall in his first year of eligibility, Malone was nicknamed “The Mailman,” as he constantly delivered for his team.
In Georgia, especially in the lower portion of the state, among the personnel of Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, the “Mailman” nickname could aptly apply to Scott Barr.
During his career with this state agency, the Leesburg resident continuously has assisted clients, and thus his team, to successful conclusions. Serving as supervisor for a rehabilitation technology team after having successfully navigated the sizeable hardships caused by a C5 spinal cord injury just before turning 21, Barr played a critical role in aiding numerous clients in their efforts to compensate for their disabilities and obtain or retain gainful employment.
Concerning numbers, Barr and his team provided aid that assisted an average of 70 clients per year to participate in training or obtain/retain employment. As a result of their efforts, many clients became more employable or productive. Wages of these rehabilitated individuals averaged approximately $15/hour, but periodically they had clients earning $125,000/year. That, of course, had a very positive impact on these individuals and has a positive effect in the local economy as well.
Though he has retired from GVRA, Barr is still assisting friends, family and individuals he meets. For instance, on a weekly basis, he has provided updates and solved configuration problems for a former co-worker with their computer and smart phone. He also has helped them with configuring their computer to participate in a Zoom meeting with an Emory professor. In this effort, Barr first clearly explained the many steps required to establish a connection. He also directed this person to several icons and procedures to remedy the situation. After this yielded no positive results and performing a few other troubleshooting routines, Barr instructed the individual to restart the computer. This led to the solution.
He is knowledgeable about all aspects of modern technology and internet activities.
When another former coworker had an overwhelming number of photographs on his iPhone and his iCloud account was full, Barr advised that person to transfer this material onto his computer and DVDs so that the iCloud account could back up new pictures, messages and other iPhone data. Barr then patiently detailed the step-by-step instructions on how to do this. He also helps out by scanning sketches a person has created into the computer, editing the depictions to improve their appearance, and adding labels/text and then arranging them for presentations.
He also offers tech support to friends and family members, often utilizing remote support software TeamViewer or Zoho Assist to remotely see and operate devices to troubleshoot problems and provide instruction.
In addition to being very technology knowledgeable and very helpful regarding computer functions, Barr has donated various items that have enabled people to participate in Zoom meetings at their own residences. For example, he donated a spare modem to someone so this person could participate in support group Zoom meetings in Atlanta.
Scott Barr, Albany’s longtime Mailman for GVRA and a true MVP, keeps on delivering even in his retirement.
