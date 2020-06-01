No one seems to remember former CDC Director Tom Frieden’s incompetency in 2014 during the Ebola crisis. Obama and the CDC assured Americans who were concerned about bringing Ebola-infected patients to America for treatment that hospitals were prepared.
The CDC initially recommended basic gear for hospital workers until a second nurse contracted the virus while working with a dying Ebola patient from Liberia.
A Republican discovered a published picture of Thomas Frieden in West Africa in full PPE needed for protection from the virus, not the basic gear the CDC had recommended in America. He knew what was needed.
People were outraged. What is now a very liberal TV cable outlet called for Frieden to be fired. Obama did not. Thomas Frieden should not be honored on TV shows. He should be quiet in disgrace.
— Marilyn Ray
Albany
