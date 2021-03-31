Southwest Georgia has been hit especially hard by COVID 19. From the large numbers of people being affected by and dying from the virus, and many others losing their jobs and more, this region has faced more than its share of heartbreak. So it has been heartening to see acts of brotherly (and sisterly) love in the community.
At 7 a.m. on March 17, as I pulled into the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center, I noticed two different scenes. Straight ahead of me were perhaps 10 individuals in the process of placing items on two long parallel lines of tables. Farther away, to my left, two lines of cars were tightly packed, pointed toward the first site.
Concerning the first scene, members of the Albany YMCA and other volunteers were unloading donated packets of food from a Feeding the Valley Food Bank truck. Samantha Helton, the organization’s membership and marketing director, was standing on a platform close to the Feeding the Valley truck bed, calling out instructions regarding where the pallets of food should be placed. The nearby forklift then transported these pallets to the proper destination.
Andre’ London, Feeding the Valley’s chief operating officer, and Mike Harper, its property director, among others, were busy unloading the food packages from the pallets and putting the food items in their appropriate positions on the tables. They also instructed the volunteers on what to do.
Shortly afterward, Dan Gillan, CEO and president of the Albany Area YMCA, and his guest, the Irish Leprechaun (Jimmy Shemwell, decked out in a green and gold outfit, complete with a matching green bow tie, pointed shoes, and a hat), arrived. In addition to bringing much merriment and cheer on this St. Patrick’s Day, Gillan brought his organizational skills utilized in his days as a Marine officer and his current job as CEO of the Y.
After another table had been set up to hold more food items, Gillan gave an invocation. Then, at 8 a.m., the automobiles started to motor through the line to obtain the much-needed food.
Cars and vans received foods from both sides of the line. On their first stop, the cars were loaded — usually in the trunk or back seat — with two, three or four sacks of supplies. Included in this group were cans of vegetable soup and peaches, as well as desserts, sacks of apples, and bags of rolls. Then the automobiles moved to their second stop. Here, they received chickpeas, sacks of rice, and beef stew, to name a few of the items distributed.
This food distribution process ran very smoothly: It took just over 45 minutes. More than 50 vehicles received food. Food not distributed was taken to two area nonprofit organizations (Neighbors in Need and Albany Rescue Mission).
Among those who assisted the Y and Feeding the Valley in this charitable endeavor were Kourtney Daniels, Charles Benford and Shannon Rice of the Arc of Southwest Georgia; Nancy Long of the Dougherty County Law Library; and Jana Drake and Brenda Owens of the Rotary Club. Ebone’ Cruel and Dinetha Rayner of Liberty House, and Heidi Breeden, Amber Chelson and Haley Prescot of Georgia Community Bank also offered their assistance.
Feeding the Valley is headquartered in Columbus and has a new site in Albany.
The next scheduled food distribution will be Wednesday, April 21. It will be held at the Civic Center again, and will start at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.