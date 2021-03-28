Jose and Elainie Tongol are still here, as is Barry Cohen, and that’s a good thing, a very good thing. But Sara Underdown is gone, and Wendy and Paul Donnan left Albany in 2010. Still, the contribution of these individuals in creating one of Albany’s biggest fundraisers is very much appreciated.
Albany Running and Fitness Club was founded by Wendy and John Palmer to encourage community among the physically active in the greater Albany area. Post-exercise socialization was always a big part of the club. Concerning the functions after the runs, there was food galore and outstanding fellowship. Life was good. Concerning the club, Wendy was the de facto leader. She worked during the day for the University of Pennsylvania (an Ivy League school). Then, on Wednesday afternoon and Saturday mornings, she had a big impact on the distances, starting times, and routes of the club runs.
Regarding Jose Tongol, he had an idea. This renowned oncologist noticed that Boston, New York, Chicago, and other cities hosted marathons, so he wanted Albany to do the same. Thus, when Sara Underdown visited him for an appointment concerning her lymphoma wearing a Myrtle Beach Marathon Shirt, a conversation about running ensued. As a result, she, as vice president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Lisa Harrell of her staff began to work on the logistics of putting together a local marathon. They were joined in this endeavor by Jose, Barry, Wendy, and other ARFC members Mike Patton and Joe Bishop. Chuck Knight and city officials also were involved.
A goal of the event was (and is) to show off Albany to the runners, visitors, and to the world. This responsibility was handled by Wendy. She designed a course: It went by Albany State University and what is now called Albany State West, as well as neighborhoods such as Doublegate.
The Albany Marathon and Half Marathon is the second-biggest fundraiser in the city. Its proceeds, including $25,000 last year and $315,000 overall, go to the Willson Hospice House. The inaugural event took place in 2007, and the race is now one of the top 10 qualifiers for the Boston Marathon. Last year, the marathon brought in 1,183 runners. Runners came from almost every state, and some even from other continents. It was a real shot in the arm for the city, economically speaking.
Underdown, unfortunately, passed away in 2009. The Donnans followed their children up to Atlanta. Their daughter, Laura, attended their alma mater, Emory, while their son, Ryan, went to Georgia Tech. After that, they relocated to Portland, Ore., where Paul continues his work as a physician.
During the workday, Jose Tongol, as previously mentioned, serves the community as an oncologist. In this capacity, he aids his patients with his medical expertise, as well as with his positive personality. And for those who travel downtown on Thursday evenings, he can be found entertaining customers with his singing and guitar playing at The Flint on the first block of Pine Avenue.
Elainie Tongol might not serve up as many tasty delights as she did during the ARFC days, but she currently is active in running the popular women’s apparel store, Ibiza Boutique, with her daughter Joanna. Located at 2606 Old Dawson Road, Suite 1, this women’s apparel store is open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thanks go to Jose and Elainie, Barry (who served as president of the Albany Marathon board for 10 years), Wendy (the top female runner the first year of the marathon) and Paul, Mike and Joe, and any other ARFC member and community member involved in making the Albany Marathon and Half Marathon a reality.
Thanks also goes to Chuck Knight, president of the Albany Marathon Board for the past five years, Sara Underdown, Rashelle Beasley, the race director and secretary/treasurer of Albany Marathon Inc., and to Tommy Gregors, executive director of Thronateeska.
Also, thanks to the businesses and organizations that have supported this event. Among this group is Mars Wrigley, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. All these parties have played key roles to help ensure this event is a success, and they are diligently working to make sure it is that way this year. Although the races will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19, thanks to all for helping keep Albany Strong.
