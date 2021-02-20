2020 proved to be a most difficult year. With the effects of COVID 19 looming large, the senseless killings and treatment that brought about Black Lives Matter protests, and the monumental political rancor and division, the turning of the page to a new year has been a huge relief, at least psychologically.
Due to this cluster of calamities, however, many businesses have been forced to close. According to an article in the January 2021 issue of Georgia Trend magazine, this has definitely been true concerning nonprofits in the state. Results cited here from a statewide survey by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits revealed that 90% of nonprofits in the Peach State reported decreases in revenue, with smaller organizations many times experiencing larger funding reductions.
In southwest Georgia, one of these agencies, The Arc of Southwest Georgia (formerly called Albany Advocacy Resource Center), has survived and more than held its ground, though. This private, nonprofit 501(c)(3), under the leadership of Executive Director DeAnna Julian, offers a wide spectrum of services and supports to meet the changing needs of individuals with disabilities and their families. Through these efforts, the agency teaches effective self-advocacy skills, promotes empowerment, and strives to improve the overall quality of life of both persons with disabilities and their families. Last fiscal year, The Arc of SWGA served 642 individuals and had a presence in 34 counties in the state.
During this time, the agency made several improvements. For instance, its adult day center was moved to the agency’s main office on Old Dawson Road. Having leased property for this center on Westover Boulevard beforehand, this eliminated that expense. Too, the Kids’ Corner, The Arc's child development center, received its license with the Georgia Department for Early Learning (DECAL). Because of this, the facility is accredited among the state’s quality learning sites for youths.
Along with these new additions, the agency continues to provide other services and supports designed to meet the needs of its clients. For instance, the Autism Parent Support Group includes open-floor discussions during which parents are given a platform to discuss different ways to cope and mechanisms for the best care and enablement of their children. This service is facilitated by The Arc's education director. To further aid the participants, a lending library and resource library are provided.
Family Support Services is a non-entitlement program that provides disability-specific services that are based on the particular needs of each person and/or family that is served.
S.O.U.R.C.E. (Service Options Using Resources in Community Environment) is a program under Medicaid that combines primary health care and support services. The Arc of Southwest Georgia provides case management to those involved in the program. The main goal of this program is to assist members in their attempts to live in the community independently for as long as they can.
