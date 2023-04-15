Tax returns are due next week, and many Americans are surely stressed out as they scramble to get their financial records in order. I can’t think of a better time to revisit the wit and wisdom of Will Rogers.

Rogers was a famous American humorist, actor and social commentator who lived from 1879 to 1935, when he died in a plane crash. He was known for his folksy wit and commonsense observations, which he published in his syndicated newspaper column — observations such as these:

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion