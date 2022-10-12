Gosh, I hate debt. I’ve been in and out of debt from time to time. When I was younger I took out a car loan for a nice set of wheels that I really couldn’t afford. I borrowed money I didn’t have to buy a really nice stereo system, too.

A few years after becoming self-employed, I had to get a line of credit to pay my income taxes.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

