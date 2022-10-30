It’s a question worth asking in these nutty times: How old is too old to trick-or-treat? On the question-and-answer website Quora, some people ask if the age of 12 is a good time to hang up the ghost costumes.

That sounds about right to me. My mother would have decked me if I’d tried to collect candy in the ninth grade.

  By Albany Herald Readers
