I will qualify for Medicare coverage in five years and, much to my surprise, I can’t wait to get government health coverage — because my current coverage is pricey. I recently finished a consulting assignment, which provided me full health benefits. To maintain my health insurance policy through Cobra, I must pay $750 a month.

I also have to cover the first $3,300 of costs before full coverage kicks in. That means that if I go to the hospital with a bad flu — which I did for the first time in my life recently — I’ll receive a giant bill to pay for my deductible.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion