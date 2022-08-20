A long time ago I watched a documentary about poet Emily Dickenson’s life and writings. One thing that I never forgot about that film is that she lived at a time when death was regrettably common — and therefore the subject of many of her poems.

“How are you doing?” is a polite way of introducing ourselves to each other now. But as I learned in that documentary, this greeting during Dickinson’s times meant, “Are you healthy and well and going to be with us tomorrow?”

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

