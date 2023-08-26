There’s a lot of sad news to go around, but this Vox story really breaks my heart: Animal shelters are overflowing with abandoned dogs and cats again.

A few years ago, during COVID isolation, there was a surge of people rescuing pets from shelters to fill their homes with lovable furry creatures. It was the heyday of abandoned animals finding homes, with more animals leaving shelters than coming in.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

