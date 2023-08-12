Goodbye, incandescent light bulb. You had a heck of a run before the government decided you wasted energy and effectively outlawed you out of existence.

The incandescent bulb remains one of the greatest inventions in human history. By sending an electrical current through a thin filament that resides inside a bulb to keep the oxygen out, light is produced.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

