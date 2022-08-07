Comedian Carl Reiner was good at living well — and he lived well until the age of 98. I recently watched his 2017 HBO documentary, “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.”

It introduces viewers to several people who are flourishing in their 90s — running races at 100, doing yoga at 98, playing the piano professionally at 100 — and it really does inspire people of all ages to get off their duff and take life by the horns.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

