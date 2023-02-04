It’s one of the best days of the year and we owe our gratitude to the remarkable man who made it possible. Feb. 1 each year is National Freedom Day, and its origin is as wonderful as is freedom itself.

The creation of this day dates back to 1863, during the thick of the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tags

More Opinion