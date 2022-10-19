It was one of the most awesome experiences of my childhood. It happened 50 years ago on an overcast day in Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, 1972.

My Little League team had cheap-seat tickets in right field in Three Rivers Stadium. My dad and some coaches took us to the game, and all of us had one thing on our minds: Would our hero, Roberto Clemente, get his 3,000th hit that day?

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tags

More Opinion