The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Thomas W. “Tommy” Malone Sr., a native of Albany and founding partner of Malone Law in Atlanta, whose passing Oct. 1 has left us all saddened.
A member of the State Bar of Georgia since 1965, Mr. Malone earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s leading trial lawyers, successfully representing a multitude of clients and receiving record-setting verdicts in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases throughout the state.
A leader among his peers, Mr. Malone served as a past president of the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys, the Southern Trial Lawyers Association, the Melvin M. Belli Society and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and was inducted as a fellow of both the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers. He was the recipient of numerous professional awards, including the coveted War Horse Award and one named in his honor, the Tommy Malone Great American Eagle Award, both from the Southern Trial Lawyers Association. He also received the Tradition of Excellence Award from the State Bar of Georgia’s General Practice and Trial Section.
Tommy Malone will be missed and fondly remembered as a giant of Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate the many contributions he made during his admirable career and his exemplary service to the public and the justice system of our state.
Darrell Sutton
Darrell Sutton is president of the State Bar of Georgia.