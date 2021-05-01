In 2019, the World Health Organization declared 2020 the “Year of the Nurse” to celebrate the 200th year anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. With the contributions that nurses made because of the pandemic, 2020 truly was the “Year of the Nurse.” Although none of us expected to still be battling COVID-19 a year later when everything shut down in the middle of March of 2020, here we are. Nurses have been through it all, taking care of so many sick and dying patients, and because of this, WHO extended the “Year of the Nurse” into 2021.
Seeing the way nurses here at Southwell responded to this pandemic has made me so proud to be their leader. Those who choose the nursing field answer a calling to care for people and to make a difference in the lives of others. I can truly say that Southwell nurses answer this call with a passion; tirelessly caring for others at home, work and in our community. They are energized by the Southwell mission – to deliver a lifetime of quality and compassionate care for each patient we serve.
This encompasses everything they do: from helping a patient walk after surgery, holding a hand, bringing a smile to a patient’s face, answering the phone and being a resource to friends and family about health care issues, taking a blood pressure, teaching in our schools and churches, helping a mother hear her baby’s first cry, or helping to mend broken spirits.
Nursing has been the most trusted profession for more than 200 years, and I can truly say that the more than 900 nurses employed at Southwell earned this distinction. While the rest of the world worked from home and stayed in the safety of their homes at the beginning of this pandemic, nurses left their families, put on their armor and willingly went into battle to save the precious lives of the ill in our communities. In the face of this terrible enemy, nurses have risen to the occasion by selflessly and willingly coming to work each day to be here for our patients. Their bravery, steadfastness, and selflessness is to be commended and admired.
These professionals filled in the gap for families who could not be with their loved ones during a hospital stay or while receiving any kind of medical care, all while performing their usual nursing skills. I have seen the passionate commitment each has made to be there, to encourage and care for their patients in the absence of family and friends. I have witnessed the emotional toll they pay for being the only one present to comfort patients in their final moments.
Southwell is celebrating “The Year of the Nurse” and National Nurses Week (May 6-12) by honoring the dedicated men and women of the nursing profession. On behalf of the administration of Southwell and myself, I want to thank our nursing heroes and the staff that supports them for their continued dedication to serving our patients, and nurses everywhere for their willingness to continue to make a difference in the lives of others. Their work is indispensable, and we have all seen how true this is in the past year.
During this pandemic, our community has shown amazing support for our nurses through sewing masks and gowns, providing prayers, donating food and drinks, and countless other ways. You have no idea how much this has encouraged and strengthened our staff. We cannot thank you enough. Please continue to support us by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, washing your hands often, wearing your masks and observing social distancing. Join me in paying tribute to the most trusted profession: nursing. Feel free to thank a nurse that has touched your life on our social media outlets, or by sending an e-mail to info@mysouthwell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.